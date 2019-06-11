Freed Russian journalist receives warm welcome

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ivan Golunov arrest: Freed Russian journalist is met by crowd
Russian journalist Ivan Golunov received a warm welcome from supporters after he was freed from police custody.
The investigative reporter had been arrested on drug charges, which were dropped after a public backlash.
The authorities, who say his guilt is not proven, are investigating why he was detained.
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48603539/ivan-golunov-arrest-freed-russian-journalist-is-met-by-crowdRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window