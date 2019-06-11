Freed Russian journalist receives warm welcome
Ivan Golunov arrest: Freed Russian journalist is met by crowd

Russian journalist Ivan Golunov received a warm welcome from supporters after he was freed from police custody.

The investigative reporter had been arrested on drug charges, which were dropped after a public backlash.

The authorities, who say his guilt is not proven, are investigating why he was detained.

