Hundreds detained at Russian rally for journalist

Ivan Golunov case: Hundreds arrested at Moscow protest
Hundreds of people have been detained at a rally in Russia's capital Moscow demanding punishment for the police officers who detained an anti-corruption journalist.
Ivan Golunov was freed on Tuesday after drug-dealing charges against him were dropped following a public outcry.
12 Jun 2019
