Swiss women protest over unequal pay

Video
Swiss women strike over unequal pay
Women have taken to the streets in cities across Switzerland to call for equal pay, better childcare and an end to workplace discrimination.
Socialist MP Flavia Wasserfallen told the BBC's Imogen Foulkes in Bern that the strike would energise the struggle for equal rights.
14 Jun 2019
