Turkish Airbus plane sunk for diving tourism

A disused Airbus A330 passenger plane has been deliberately sunk off the north-western coast of Turkey to attract diving tourists.

The 65m (213ft) long aircraft was plunged 30m deep in the Aegean Sea off Ibrice Harbour in Edirne province.

Local officials hope the area will soon become a paradise for divers. It is believed to be the largest airplane to be deliberately sunk anywhere in the world.