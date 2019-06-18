Gondola-making sisters challenge tradition
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The gondola-making sisters taking on Venetian tradition

Venice is a city that runs on ancient, unwritten rules - including that gondolas are made and steered by men. But two young women are challenging that tradition.

After their father died last year, sisters Elena and Elisabetta Tramontin inherited his workshop making the flat-bottomed boats that navigate the city's famed canals.

The women are determined to keep the family business going into its 135th year.

  • 18 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Cruise ship ploughs into Venice harbour