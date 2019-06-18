Gondola-making sisters challenge tradition

Media player
The gondola-making sisters taking on Venetian tradition
Venice is a city that runs on ancient, unwritten rules - including that gondolas are made and steered by men. But two young women are challenging that tradition.
After their father died last year, sisters Elena and Elisabetta Tramontin inherited his workshop making the flat-bottomed boats that navigate the city's famed canals.
The women are determined to keep the family business going into its 135th year.
18 Jun 2019
