Hail batters south-east France
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

French storm: Hail batters south-east France

Golf ball-sized hail has hit the Drome region of France causing widespread damage.

Ten people were lightly injured in the storm, and one person was killed by a falling tree in the neighbouring region of Haute-Savoie.

Millions of euros-worth of farming devastation has led the agriculture minister to consider the incident a natural disaster.

  • 17 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Storm Miguel hits French coast