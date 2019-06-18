Hungry polar bear roams around Russian factory
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hungry polar bear roams around Russian factory

A starving and exhausted polar bear has been spotted wandering in Russia's northern city of Norilsk - hundreds of kilometres from its natural habitat.

The female bear was roaming around a factory, under observation by officials in the world's northernmost city.

They say the animal could have simply got lost. Wildlife experts will soon inspect the bear and decide its fate.

  • 18 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Invasion of the polar bears