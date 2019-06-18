Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hungry polar bear roams around Russian factory
A starving and exhausted polar bear has been spotted wandering in Russia's northern city of Norilsk - hundreds of kilometres from its natural habitat.
The female bear was roaming around a factory, under observation by officials in the world's northernmost city.
They say the animal could have simply got lost. Wildlife experts will soon inspect the bear and decide its fate.
-
18 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window