How Shiny Shrimps changed one man's life

How water polo's Shiny Shrimps changed one man's life
Cedric Le Gallo hated sport before he joined the Shiny Shrimps, an inclusive gay, lesbian, transgender and heterosexual water polo club in Paris.
He said his team members have taught him sport is about more than competition, and they helped him to overcome his difficult childhood, when he felt ostracised in the changing rooms.
Cedric has even made a film about his experience playing in the team.
Producer: Marianne Baisnee
Video journalist: Laurene Casseville
23 Jun 2019
