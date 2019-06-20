EU may need more time for top job choice
Irish leader Leo Varadkar says picking a new EU Commission chief may require another summit.

As leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday, it is far from clear who will be chosen to head the bloc for the next five years.

Mr Varadkar's group - the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) - wants German politician Manfred Weber to be Commission president.

