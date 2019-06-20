Putin dismisses MH17 evidence
MH17 crash: Putin says Russia 'absolutely disagrees' with evidence

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia "completely disagrees" with the evidence put forward by the MH17 plane crash inquiry.

It comes a day after four men - three Russian - were charged over the murder of 298 people on board a Malaysian Airlines flight in 2014.

The BBC's Steve Rosenberg asked Mr Putin if Russia would accept responsibility at a news conference after his annual Direct Line phone-in event.

