UK 'wasting time' during Brexit extension

Video

When the EU agreed to delay the UK's departure until the end of October, Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said "please don't waste this time".

But of the seven months between 29 March (the original date for Brexit) and 31 October, nearly three have already passed.

With the country in limbo, the Conservative Party is choosing a new leader who will become Britain's new prime minister.

Does Donald Tusk think the UK has followed his advice?