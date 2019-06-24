Paris faces record 40C heat in June

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France heatwave threatens 40C June day
A heatwave in France has resulted in the activation of the extreme weather plan - as people prepare for 40C later in the week, which will feel even hotter.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window