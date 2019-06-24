Opposition celebrates victory in Istanbul

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turkey Istanbul vote: Opposition celebrates victory
Turkey's main opposition party candidate Ekrem Imamoglu has delivered a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by winning a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral election.
An election in March was annulled after Mr Erdogan's AKP alleged irregularities.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48742971/turkey-istanbul-vote-opposition-celebrates-victoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window