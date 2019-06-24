Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plumes of smoke as fighter jets crash over Germany
Two Eurofighter Typhoons belonging to the German armed forces have collided during an air combat exercise over north-eastern Germany.
Both pilots managed to eject from the planes, but one of them is reported to have died.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48744161/plumes-of-smoke-as-fighter-jets-crash-over-germanyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window