What did Ukraine’s hero pilot do next?
Former Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko caught the world's attention as a prisoner of Russia. Feted back home as a Ukrainian war hero, she was made an MP.
The story of what has happened to her since - including being accused of plotting to blow up Kiev's parliament - is as strange as the recent course of Ukrainian politics.
This video contains gestures which may cause offence.
26 Jun 2019
