Heatwave: Rome zoo animals get ice lollies
A Rome zoo gave blocks of frozen fruit to bears, coatis and lemurs to cope with 38C heat.

Bioparco di Roma is affected by a heatwave that is also gripping France, Germany and Spain.

  • 26 Jun 2019
