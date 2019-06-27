Firefighters tackle huge Catalonia blazes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Europe weather: Catalonia firefighters tackle huge blazes
Hundreds of firefighters are struggling to contain major fires in the Spanish region of Catalonia, as temperatures in parts of Europe reach 40C (104F).
Regional officials say the blazes are the worst in the region for 20 years.
-
27 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48790471/europe-weather-catalonia-firefighters-tackle-huge-blazesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window