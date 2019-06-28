Italy under pressure over migrant ship

Media player
Pressure builds on Italy over Lampedusa migrant rescue ship
The UN and EU Commission have called on Italy to end its stand-off with a migrant rescue boat.
The Sea-Watch 3 reached the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday with 42 rescued migrants on board.
But it has been prevented from docking.
28 Jun 2019
