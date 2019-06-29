'My job's hell': Who'll be next EC president?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who's in the running for Juncker's post and other EU top jobs?
EU leaders will head back to Brussels on Sunday night for a special meeting to try and agree on who should be the next president of the European Commission.
They failed to agree on a candidate at the last EU summit earlier this month and finding the right balance for the different EU top jobs is proving to be a difficult task.
Adam Fleming has been considering the possible candidates.
-
29 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48802236/who-s-in-the-running-for-juncker-s-post-and-other-eu-top-jobsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window