'My job's hell': Who'll be next EC president?
Who's in the running for Juncker's post and other EU top jobs?

EU leaders will head back to Brussels on Sunday night for a special meeting to try and agree on who should be the next president of the European Commission.

They failed to agree on a candidate at the last EU summit earlier this month and finding the right balance for the different EU top jobs is proving to be a difficult task.

Adam Fleming has been considering the possible candidates.

  • 29 Jun 2019
