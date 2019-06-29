Italian police arrest migrant rescue ship captain
Video

Carola Rackete steered the Sea-Watch 3 into the port after a two-week stand-off with Italian police.

Her vessel, which rescued 53 migrants off the coast of Libya on 12 June, did not have permission to make port.

Wearing handcuffs, Ms Rackete was escorted from the ship and taken away by police.

