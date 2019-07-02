Media player
Ukraine's landmines endangering children
Ukraine ranks third in the world for mine-related casualties, behind Afghanistan and Syria.
Landmines and unexploded remnants of war are one of the long-lasting legacies of Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's south-east.
Children are the most vulnerable to this risk.
Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov
