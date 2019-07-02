Ukraine's landmines endangering children
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ukraine's landmines endangering children

Ukraine ranks third in the world for mine-related casualties, behind Afghanistan and Syria.

Landmines and unexploded remnants of war are one of the long-lasting legacies of Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's south-east.

Children are the most vulnerable to this risk.

Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov

  • 02 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Why are land mines still killing people?