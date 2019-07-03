The pupils fighting school segregation
The pupils speaking out against segregation in schools

Several dozen schools in Bosnia are split in two, teaching youngsters according to their ethnicity.

Bosniaks enter through one school gate, Croats through another.

Teachers and children are campaigning for an end to the system which they say encourages division and hatred.

Meet some of those standing up for inclusive education.

Video produced by Jasmin Souesi.

  • 03 Jul 2019
