Brexit Party MEPs turn backs on anthem
After taking their seats for the new session of the European Parliament, MEPs from the UK's Brexit Party staged a stunt during the EU anthem.
They turned their backs on a rendition of Beethoven's Ode to Joy.
02 Jul 2019
