Siberia floods kill at least 18 people
Video

At least 18 people have been killed by floods in Russia's Irkutsk region.

Thousands of homes have also been damaged, but authorities have been accused of failing to provide enough help for those affected.

The BBC’s Anastasia Golubeva reports from Irkutsk.

  • 02 Jul 2019
