New European Parliament president's first speech
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

European Parliament president David-Maria Sassoli delivers first speech

Delivering his first speech as president of the European Parliament, Italian centre-left politician David-Maria Sassoli said the EU had a "duty to represent and defend" its citizens.

  • 03 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Tusk: 'Consistent EU leadership on Brexit'