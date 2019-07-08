Greece's new prime minister is sworn in

Media player
Greek election: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is sworn in
Greece's new prime minister has been sworn into office, the day after his party won a landslide victory.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, of the centre-right New Democracy, beat incumbent Alexis Tsipras' leftist Syriza party in a snap election.
08 Jul 2019
