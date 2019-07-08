Amsterdam's Rembrandt restoration live-streamed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rembrandt restoration at Amsterdam museum live-streamed

A museum in Amsterdam has begun a multi-million-euro makeover of Rembrandt's famous 1642 painting The Night Watch.

The Rijksmuseum has erected a large glass chamber around the painting to allow the public to witness the restoration process as experts carry out their work.

The ambitious project is also being live-streamed.

  • 08 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Renaissance masterpiece rediscovered