Greek police find body of missing US scientist

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Suzanne Eaton: Greek police find body of US scientist
Police in Crete have discovered the body of an American scientist, who went missing more than a week ago.
Suzanne Eaton had been on the Greek island for a conference. Police now say she was suffocated and are investigating the case as a criminal act.
-
10 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48944025/suzanne-eaton-greek-police-find-body-of-us-scientistRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window