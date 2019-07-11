Violent Greek storm caught on camera in bar
Video

Gale-force winds, heavy rain and hailstorms lashed Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, late on Wednesday, officials say.

A state of emergency was declared and more than 100 rescue workers deployed.

Footage of the storm was filmed as some people took shelter in a bar.

  • 11 Jul 2019