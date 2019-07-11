Radiation leaks from Russian Arctic sub wreck

Media player
Russian Arctic submarine wreck leaks radiation
A Russian navy submarine that sank in 1989 is leaking radioactive caesium, Norway says.
The Komsomolets lies deep in the Norwegian Sea. A fire on board killed 42 sailors.
But Norwegian researchers say the leak is not cause for alarm. The sub was filmed by Norway's Institute of Marine Research on 7 July.
11 Jul 2019
