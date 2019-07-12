'No silver bullet' for solving online misogyny

Video

A Newsnight investigation found female politicians across Europe are being targeted with online abuse by the far-right.

Cecile Guerin from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue says there is a "collective responsibility" to tackle the problem. She says the difficulty of categorising this content as abusive - and the fact it is not always illegal - makes it hard to deal with effectively, but argues tech companies must take the burden of responsibility off victims. A Facebook spokesperson told Newsnight: "Targeted abuse towards politicians has no place on our platform and we are working hard to remove it."