Bastille Day parade gets off to flying start

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bastille Day: Flyboard takes part in military display
The annual Bastille Day parade, marking the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, has been taking place in Paris.
Over 4,000 military personnel and more than 100 aircraft have been involved, with crowds entertained by inventor Franky Zapata and his futuristic flyboard.
-
14 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48979862/bastille-day-flyboard-takes-part-in-military-displayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window