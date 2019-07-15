Missile, guns, ammunition seized in Italy raids
Police investigating far-right groups in northern Italy found a missile in a big arms cache.

Police video shows that neo-Nazi propaganda was also seized.

The groups are believed to have links to Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.

The air-to-air missile reportedly came from Qatar.

