EU Commission nominee pledges 'green deal'
Ursula von der Leyen, the nominee for the EU Commission presidency, has called for Europe to become the first continent to be climate-neutral by 2050.

The German defence minister was speaking in the European Parliament ahead of a vote on her candidacy.

  • 16 Jul 2019