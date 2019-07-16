EU Commission nominee pledges 'green deal'

Media player
EU Commission nominee Von der Leyen pledges 'green deal'
Ursula von der Leyen, the nominee for the EU Commission presidency, has called for Europe to become the first continent to be climate-neutral by 2050.
The German defence minister was speaking in the European Parliament ahead of a vote on her candidacy.
16 Jul 2019
