Inside Norway's spy town

Video

The wife of a Norwegian pensioner convicted of espionage in Russia has told the BBC that she blames her country's intelligence service for putting a civilian at risk - and called on Norway's government to do everything in its power to bring him home.

Frode Berg admitted to delivering 'envelopes' to a Russian source on behalf of Norwegian military intelligence - though he says he didn't know what was inside. The case has shocked his home community, right on Norway's northern border with Russia.

Norway's Foreign Ministry has called the case demanding and says it wishes to see Mr Berg back home.

Reporter: Sarah Rainsford

Filmed and edited: Elizaveta Vereykina