Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fresh Island: Croatia festival-goers flee fire
A fire broke out on the first day of the Croatian music festival Fresh Island. Festival-goers posted footage of people fleeing the venue.
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window