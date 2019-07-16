EU's first female president thanks MEPs after vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ursula von der Leyen 'honoured' to be elected president

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen has been narrowly elected president of the EU Commission following a secret ballot among MEPs.

The centre-right defence minister will replace Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on 1 November.

  • 16 Jul 2019
Go to next video: EU Commission nominee pledges 'green deal'