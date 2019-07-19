Report from 1994 Estonia ferry disaster

Media player
Video
Estonia ferry disaster: Report from 1994 sinking
A BBC report looks at the final moments of the Estonia ferry, which sank in 1994 in one of history's deadliest European maritime disasters.
A French court has rejected a claim for compensation filed by survivors and the families of victims against the French agency that deemed the vessel seaworthy and the German shipbuilder.
19 Jul 2019
