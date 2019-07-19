Report from 1994 Estonia ferry disaster
Video

Estonia ferry disaster: Report from 1994 sinking

A BBC report looks at the final moments of the Estonia ferry, which sank in 1994 in one of history's deadliest European maritime disasters.

A French court has rejected a claim for compensation filed by survivors and the families of victims against the French agency that deemed the vessel seaworthy and the German shipbuilder.

  • 19 Jul 2019
