Thousands in Moscow election protest

Moscow protests: Thousands rally for fair city poll
More than 20,000 protesters have gathered in Moscow calling for fair elections.
They want opposition candidates to be allowed to run in September's poll.
Authorities have refused to register them despite each candidate gathering the minimum 5,000 signatures needed to be eligible to run.
20 Jul 2019
