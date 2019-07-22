Polish police arrest 25 after LGBT march attacked

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Poland LGBT march: Police arrest 25 after attacks on activists
Polish police have arrested 25 people after attacks on LGBT activists taking part in the city of Bialystok’s first ever equality march.
Around 800 pro-LGBT demonstrators marched through the streets of the city on Saturday amid a heavy police presence.
Hundreds of counter-protesters attempted to disrupt the event, with some attacking activists and chanting homophobic insults.
-
22 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-49073342/poland-lgbt-march-police-arrest-25-after-attacks-on-activistsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window