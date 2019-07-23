New EU chief reacts to Boris Johnson victory
Boris Johnson victory: European Commission head Von der Leyen reacts

The new European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as Conservative leader and the UK's next prime minister.

However, she acknowledged there were many "difficult issues to tackle".

