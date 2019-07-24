Media player
Heat wave misery for passengers as Eurostar train breaks down
Belgium, like several countries across Europe, is baking in record temperatures in some places.
The hot weather added to the misery of Eurostar passengers after a train broke down.
24 Jul 2019
