Leo Varadkar
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said that if the UK is planning on a new Brexit deal, then those plans are "not in the real world".

Mr Varadkar was speaking to RTÉ News after Boris Johnson became the new prime minister.

  • 24 Jul 2019