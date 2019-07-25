Inventor launches cross-Channel flyboard attempt

Media player
Franky Zapata: French inventor takes-off in cross-Channel flyboard bid
French inventor Franky Zapata takes off at the start of his failed attempt to cross the English Channel on a flyboard.
The 40-year-old fell into the water halfway across as he tried to land on a boat to refuel.
25 Jul 2019
