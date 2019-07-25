'More weather records are expected to be broken'

Media player
Europe heatwave: Records expected to be broken again
Europe is sweltering in its second heatwave in a month - and Belgian, German and Dutch temperature records could be broken for the second time in two days, as BBC Weather's Simon King reports.
25 Jul 2019
