'Beaten and robbed by border police'

'Beaten and robbed': How Croatia is policing its borders
Migrants trying to enter the European Union via Croatia have been illegally expelled back to Bosnia by police.
Some even told the BBC police had beaten them up and robbed them.
One police officer, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the BBC he had taken part in three "pushback" operations.
29 Jul 2019
