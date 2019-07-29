Boy dies after being pushed in front of train

Media player
Boy dies after he and his mother are pushed in front of train in Frankfurt
An 8-year-old boy died after being hit by a train in Frankfurt, while his mother managed to scramble to safety.
A 40-year-old man was tackled by witnesses as he tried to escape and arrested as a suspect.
