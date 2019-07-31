A town of 800 people that gets 1m tourists a year
Hallstatt: A town of 800 people that gets a million tourists a year

This is Halstatt in the Austrian Alps - a World Heritage Site that's so picturesque, tourists can't stay away.

But while it's boosted the town's economy, not all of the residents are happy.

