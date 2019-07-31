A town of 800 people that gets 1m tourists a year

Media player
Hallstatt: A town of 800 people that gets a million tourists a year
This is Halstatt in the Austrian Alps - a World Heritage Site that's so picturesque, tourists can't stay away.
But while it's boosted the town's economy, not all of the residents are happy.
31 Jul 2019
