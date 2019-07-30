Fake-blood protest over French police raid

Media player
France: Fake blood protest over police raid
A body found in the River Loire is that of a man who went missing after French police raided a music festival last month, local officials say.
They say an autopsy on the badly decomposed body found close to the festival site in Nantes confirmed it was Steve Maia Caniço, 24.
An inquiry has found no link between the raid and Mr Caniço's disappearance.
But Nantes residents held a symbolic protest by spilling fake blood into a city fountain and placing black armbands on statues.
30 Jul 2019
