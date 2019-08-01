Media player
Europe heatwave: 'I'm very lucky' - woman who survived six-day ordeal in car
A woman who spent six days trapped in her car following an accident in Belgium amid Europe's recent heatwave has spoken of her ordeal from her hospital bed.
"I think I am very lucky," said Corine Bastide, 45, who lost control of her car and drove into a ditch near Liège on 23 July.
She survived without food before being found on Monday.
01 Aug 2019
