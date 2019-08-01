'I'm very lucky' - woman who survived six-day ordeal in car
A woman who spent six days trapped in her car following an accident in Belgium amid Europe's recent heatwave has spoken of her ordeal from her hospital bed.

"I think I am very lucky," said Corine Bastide, 45, who lost control of her car and drove into a ditch near Liège on 23 July.

She survived without food before being found on Monday.

